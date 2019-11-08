APC will complete Kabba-Ilorin road, says Bello

By Bokuwaji Obahopo

KOGI State Governor and All Progressive Congress, APC, Governorship Candidate, Yahaya Bello has moved his campaign train to Isanlu, headquarters of Yagba federal constituency, with a promise to ensure the completion of the Kabba – Ayetoro Gbede – Islanlu – Egbe – Ilorin road to ease the plight of motorists.

This is coming as the governor also announced that billionaire oil magnate, Chief Jide Omokore has keyed into his second term re-election bid; and that of Kogi West APC candidate, Senator Smart Adeyemi.

The governor and senator Adeyemi few hours before the rally held a close door meeting with Omokore at his country home, in same Isanlu town.

Speaking at the rally, governor Bello said Senator Smart Adeyemi during the last administration facilitated the rehabilitation of the Kabba – Ilorin road but it was abandoned after his term.

He urged the people of Kogi West to return Adeyemi to the Senate to enable him push for the completion of the road.

The governor also noted that the completion of Ajaokuta steel complex would go a long way in creating jobs for the people of the state, and commended the effort of President Muhammadu Buhari in that direction.

Senator Adeyemi, who is also the Director-General, Bello/Onoja Campaign Council, said the senatorial district was ready to reward the governor with their votes for his “love for the zone.”

The rally was also boosted by presence of heavyweight PDP decampees from the zone, amongst which was former acting Governor of the State, Chief Clarance Olafemi; who defected from PDP to APC with their supporters.