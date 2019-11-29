Abiodun visits rainstorms victims, promises succour

James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has visited the people of Ibefun in Odogbolu Local Government Area, who were affected by a rainstorm, with a promised that his administration would respond adequately to any form of disaster in any part of the State to ensure that those affected do not suffer unnecessarily.

Abiodun who made the promise while inspecting damaged buildings and public facilities affected by the recent rainstorm in the area sympathized with people and thanked God that no life was lost.

“We are here to see the level of damages caused by yesterday’s rainstorm. I sympathize with you and I thank God that no life was lost. I want to assure you that we will stand by you at these trying times.

The governor said government officials from the State Emergency Management Agency would visit the area to ascertain the number of houses and other facilities affected and the extent of the damage for prompt actions to be taken.

He added that his presence was to assure the people that government would not forgot them.

“We will send government officials to come and assess the extent of damage so that we can know how to go about assisting those that were affected. Please form a small committee to liaise with those that we will send so that we can know what to do to assist those affected”, he concluded.

A community leader, Hon. Ezekiel Agbaoye, while addressing the governor, said the havoc was caused by Wednesday’s torrential rainstorm that pulled down about 100 houses. The storm, he said blew away roofs of buildings and uprooted electric poles.

Also speaking, Mrs. Elizabeth Sanni pleaded with the State government to help in rehabilitating roads in the area as this would help moving farm produce to the market.

Vanguard News