9mobile gives loyal customers bonus airtime, data

By Juliet Umeh

Loyal subscribers of the telecommunication network, 9mobile, have expressed excitement as the telco rewarded them recently for staying with it over the past 11 years it came into Nigeria.

9mobile demonstrated its delight by giving the customers different gifts which include bonus airtime and data as well as special ‘9nniversary’ cakes.

Sharing their happiness after receiving the gift of special 9nniversary cakes in Lagos, two of the lucky customers, Teslim Gbajabiamila and Destiny James, expressed gratitude to 9mobile for the thoughtful gesture and pledged their continued loyalty to the brand.

James said: “I didn’t expect it, I really appreciate the cakes. I commend 9mobile for its quality of service.

