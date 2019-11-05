5 things to know about Gastroenteritis

Gastroenteritis also is known as stomach flu is a viral intestinal infection caused majorly by ingesting contaminated food or water. Symptoms include vomiting/nausea, stomach upset, watery stool amongst all others. Here are five things you should know about gastroenteritis:
It can be foodborne, waterborne or contracted from an infected person
- It is hardly deadly except in infants and adults with a compromised immune system
- It cannot be treated with antibiotics as the use of such medication can prolong the infection
- Symptoms include diarrhea and vomiting caused by a bacterial or viral tummy bug
- There’s no effective treatment for viral gastroenteritis, so prevention is key