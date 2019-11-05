Breaking News
5 things to know about Gastroenteritis

On 6:14 pmIn Healthby

Gastroenteritis also is known as stomach flu is a viral intestinal infection caused majorly by ingesting contaminated food or water. Symptoms include vomiting/nausea, stomach upset, watery stool amongst all others. Here are five things you should know about gastroenteritis:

It can be foodborne, waterborne or contracted from an infected person

  • It is hardly deadly except in infants and adults with a compromised immune system

  • It cannot be treated with antibiotics as the use of such medication can prolong the infection
  • Symptoms include diarrhea and vomiting caused by a bacterial or viral tummy bug
  • There’s no effective treatment for viral gastroenteritis, so prevention is key

vanguard

