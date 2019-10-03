SDGs: How NNPC/SEPLAT is changing lives in communities

It is no longer news that businesses cannot prosper in a world plagued with poverty, inequality, violence and environmental stress.

According to business tycoons, for companies to excel, they must align themselves with the global development priorities and ensure they fuel and catalyse the global efforts towards achieving Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs. The SDGs were adopted precisely on September 25, 2015, by 193 countries as a follow up to the Millennium Development Goals.

Worldwide, corporate organisations are now key drivers of SDGs. Many corporate bodies are leveraging Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to achieve the SDGs for sustainable growth in a holistic manner for the people and the communities where they operate.

In Nigeria, the situation is no different. Thanks to organizations like Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc, SEPLAT, operator of the NNPC/SEPLAT Joint Venture, in line with the global agenda that are addressing poverty, gender inequality, public health and issues around the environment.

They have proven their intent to adhere to global best practice. which has been demonstrated in the areas of economic empowerment, health, and education. A case in point is the recent succor the venture brought to Nigerians residing in its areas of operation. Beneficiaries of its 2019 edition of its ‘Eye Can See and Safe Motherhood’, the company’s signature Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) health programmes, will forever remain grateful.

The Eye Can See and Safe Motherhood Programmes is an annual initiative across the Company’s host communities, with focus on providing comprehensive, quality and free healthcare to members of the host communities and states in line with the SDGs Goal 3, – Health for All and the respective state governments’ aspirations of providing good health for their people.

This year, over 300 men and women benefited from the programme held at the Federal Medical Centre, Izombe, area of Imo State. Children were not also left out a large number of them participated in the programme.

In the views of one of the beneficiaries, Mr. Emeka Alozie: “Yesterday, I had surgery on my left eye. Today the patch which was placed on the eye was taken off.”

The 65-year-old man who was covering his right eye with one of his hands said his vision has improved.

“It is a miracle. Thank you Seplat,” he said. At Izombe, over sixty men and women had eye surgeries, got medication or recommended glasses from Seplat free- of- charge as a result of this outreach. But that was not all that was being offered. Women, especially pregnant women, also received special attention.

Most of the beneficiaries confessed that NNPC/Seplat has largely helped in improving their health, life expectancy, reduced maternal and child mortality and fight against life-threatening diseases.

The programme has continued to lift many people from poverty and extreme poverty. Through Eye Can See, several individuals in remotest parts of Imo where Seplat has its operations have received surgeries worth millions of Naira. The Safe Motherhood initiative also provided education for expectant mothers, of all ages, and provided them with hundreds of life-saving Safe Motherhood kits. The programmes which started in 2017, have reached a total of 7,343 patients, 2,200 reading glasses, while over 233 successful eye surgeries have been conducted.

Also, through the Safe Motherhood initiative, Seplat has supported hundreds of pregnant women and nursing mothers with Safe Motherhood kits comprising a maternity bag, treated mosquito nets, vitamin supplements, and other medical items which foster safe delivery, and cater to babies. So far, 3,586 expectant mothers have received Safe Motherhood kits in Seplat’s Eastern Asset area in the last two editions of the initiative.

Considering the state of health indicators and the urgent need to address health challenges in Nigeria, SEPLAT Eye Can See and Safe Motherhood is apt.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the programme, the wife of the Imo State Governor, Lady Ebere Ihedioha who flagged off the medical outreach said: “If all the corporate organisations were to tow this route of SEPLAT, the burden of underdevelopment and social restlessness particularly in the oil-producing areas in the state would be greatly reduced. This programme, therefore, places SEPLAT Petroleum at the top of the Corporate Social Responsibility in the state, and by extension has won the hearts of our people.”

Speaking, the General Manager, External Affairs & Communications, Dr. Chioma Nwachuku, representing Mr. Austin Avuru, the Chief Executive Officer of Seplat, said: “People are at the centre of everything we do. The NNPC/SEPLAT joint venture takes delight whenever we have the opportunity to deploy these two key programmes specially designed for the wellbeing of our community members and for other indigenes of the state who wish to access the benefits of these health programmes.

