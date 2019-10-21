Onuigbo wants concerted efforts to preserve Nigeria’s natural capital

Rep. Samuel Onuigbo, the member representing Ikwuano/Umuahia North/Umuahia South Federal Constituency of Abia in the House of Representatives, has called for concerted efforts to preserve Nigeria’s natural capital.

Onuigbo made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Sunday.

The lawmaker, who is also Vice-President of GLOBE in Africa, promised to work with other legislators to initiate policies and bills that would ensure reduction of ecosystem degradation and Green House Gas emissions.

GLOBE is legislators’ organisation that supports parliamentarians to develop legislative response to the challenges posed by development.

Onuigbo emphasised the need to engage in in-depth awareness creation on the effects of climate change and how to address the issues on the African continent.

He said, “there is also need to ensure that climate change policies are fully integrated into the day-to-day running of the activities of all African governments.

“GLOBE in Africa will seek and implement actions and policies that will seek to remedy the effects of climate change in Africa.’’

He further expressed determination to ensure the adoption of renewable and sustainable energy plans for the continent.

Onuigbo, however, pledged to use his position to draw international and national attention to the strengthening of GLOBE in Nigeria and provide added urgency to the country’s drive to protect the environment.

He said President Muhammadu Buhari had made a commitment to the cause by signing the Paris Agreement on Climate Change on Sept. 22, 2016, “and committing severally in many international discussions that Nigeria must address climate change issues.

“It is hoped that by the end of my tenure, natural capital governance would have been worked into government policies and financial permutations and projections.

“It is also hoped that more attention will be paid to renewable energy sources,’’ Onuigbo said. (NAN)

