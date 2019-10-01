By Gabriel Ewepu

AS Nigeria celebrates 59 years of independence on October 1, 2019, the President of the United States of America, USA, Donald Trump, in his congratulatory message, Monday, told President Muhammadu Buhari, to drive out Boko Haram and Islamic State in West Africa Province, ISWAP, from the Nigerian territory.

This was contained in a letter signed by President Trump, and made available through the United States Embassy in Abuja to Vanguard, where he charged his Nigerian counterpart to dismantle insurgencies in the country.

He said: “On behalf of the American people, I extend our warmest greetings and congratulate you on the 59th anniversary of Nigeria’s independence.

“Nigeria is among our strongest partners in Africa. We share common goals of expanding trade and growing our economic relationship. We are allies in the global battle against terrorism, and we want to see Boko Haram and ISIS-West Africa (ISWAP) driven out of the region and other insurgencies like them dismantled.”

According to the statement, Trump said his country welcomes Nigerian government’s initiative to diversify the economy.

“The United States welcomes efforts by your administration to diversify opportunities for your talented, creative, and hardworking people to the benefit of both our countries, Africa, and the world.

“I am pleased that following our meeting last year, our Vice Presidents are also building on our longstanding history of cooperation. I wish the people of Nigeria continued success as you mark another year of independence,” he said.