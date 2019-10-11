NEMA warms for International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction

National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), has announced plans to celebrate the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction on Oct. 14, to celebrate how people and communities are reducing their exposure to disaster.

NEMA made the announcement in a statement signed by its Deputy Director, Disaster Risk Reduction, Mr. Benjamin Oghenah on Friday in Abuja.

Oghenah said that this year’s celebration would focus on the Sendai framework target, which is “reducing disaster damage to critical infrastructure and reduction of basic services”.

He also said that this year’s celebration with the theme, ‘Build to Last’, was meant to convey a message that disasters could be avoided and as well be prevented.

“This is about conveying a message that many disasters can be avoided or prevented if there is a risk inferred approach to the development, construction, and maintenance of critical infrastructure.

“This is to ensure that the creation of new risk is avoided and that critical infrastructure continues to function during and after a disaster.

“It is important that great care is taken to ensure that schools and hospitals are built to last, by ensuring that location and hazard, appropriate planning regulations and building codes are enforced,” he said.

The Day also celebrates how people and communities around the world are reducing their exposure to disasters among others.

vanguard