Troops rescue 11 passengers, foil kidnap attempt in Kogi

By Kingsley Omonobi

Troops of the 12 Composite Brigade of the Nigerian Army have foiled a kidnapping attempt and rescued 11 passengers along Kabba-Ayere Road in Kabba/Bunu Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 12 Composite Brigade, Lieutenant Hassan Abdullahi, disclosed this in a statement, saying the incident occurred on October 18, 2026.

He said troops deployed at the patrol base in Kabba were on routine patrol when they responded to credible intelligence about suspected terrorists attempting to abduct passengers travelling in a commercial vehicle along the route.

“On arrival, the troops made contact with the terrorists and engaged them, forcing them to abandon the victims and flee into the surrounding bush,” he said.

Abdullahi said nine passengers, including the driver, were rescued during the initial operation.

He added that the driver and two other passengers who sustained injuries were evacuated for medical attention, while the commercial vehicle was handed over to the appropriate authorities.

According to him, troops conducted a follow-up operation on October 19, 2026, during which they searched the area and rescued two additional passengers who had fled into the bush during the encounter.

The operation brought the total number of rescued passengers to 11.

Abdullahi said the operation underscored the brigade’s commitment to protecting lives and property, denying terrorists freedom of action and improving the safety of commuters across Kogi State.

He urged members of the public to continue providing timely and credible information to security agencies to support ongoing operations.

The Nigerian Army, he added, remained committed to sustaining efforts to safeguard lives and property and ensure the security of residents of Kogi State.