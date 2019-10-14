Loyibo cautions Obaseki over attack on Oshiomole

By Perez Brisibe

NIGER Delta activist, Chief Mike Loyibo, has cautioned the chief security officer and governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki to ensure that those who assaulted the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole are arrested and brought to book.

Describing the attack on Oshiomhole as embarrassing and a slight on the part of the governor, Loyibo in a statement, Sunday, asked Obaseki to be up and doing and ensure that the hoodlums are brought to book, saying “how can a former governor be attacked in his own state which is being governed by the ruling party?”

According to him, “It is a slight on the part of the governor of the state who is also the chief security officer of the state that the national chairman of his part who is also a former governor of the state will be attacked by some unscrupulous persons under the guise of being political thugs.”

He said: “It is a slight on the part of Obaseki that such kind of thing will ever happen and personally, I think this is unwarranted, callous and unacceptable.

“I have a very strong conviction that there is more to this and the governor must act fast in ensuring that the culprits are brought to book as political conflicts especially among party members must not be allowed to decline to the level in which violence against lives and properties are employed.

“I want to use this opportunity to caution Governor Godwin Obaseki not to be too desperate in his quest in retaining the number one seat in the state as we will not risk the peace that is currently being experienced in the Niger Delta for political battle and we are asking the security agencies to do all within its powers in fishing the perpetrators and bring them to book.”

