LAUTECH Crisis: Workers seek Tinubu, other intervention

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Disturbed by the intermittent crisis rocking Ladoke Akintola University Technology ( LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, workers at the institution’s College of Health Sciences, Osogbo have called on its Chancellor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and other stakeholders in Nigeria to wade into the impasse rocking the institution with a view to finding a lasting solution it.

The workers whose majority are indigenes of Osun also called on Osun and Oyo states Governors to caution the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Ajagungbade Oladuni and indigenes of the town from parading themselves as the sole owners of the institution.

Addressing journalists at a press conference held at the College of Health Sciences campus, Osogbo, Jumoke Fapohunda said it is time stakeholders mediate into the crisis in the interest of workers unions and students of the institution.

She further enjoined the two Governors, Adegboyega Oyetola and Seyi Makinde to do everything within their reach to ensure fairness, justice, and equity in the distribution of the institution assets to ensure effective management of the institution and also put an end to the lingering crises.

She noted that such a process would help in the sustainability, growth, and progress of LAUTECH and possibly forestall such a crisis in the future.

Olajumoke said: “Despite all intimidation from Ogbomoso indigenes, there is no occasion that indigenes of Osun who are LAUTECH staff responded or retaliated. Osun and Oyo Governments should prevail on the Soun of Ogbomoso to stop interfering in the daily administration of LAUTECH.

“Inequity in the distributions of faculties, programmes and projects of the university had been a major challenge and the need to addressed such issues is pertinent. Staff ratio is extensively skewed to favour Oyo state, despite that Osun still pays salaries.

“We should know that since 2013, the Oyo government had stopped paying salaries of the Teaching Hospital staff in Osun which is only the hospital recognised by the edict of the university.

“Economic importance of the institution is monopolised by Ogbomoso which is worrisome,” she said.

While responding to questions from journalists, Dr. Lekan Adebayo, a staff of the University called on both owner state government to revisit and respect the 2010 report by the visitation team to the institution.

He added that the management owed workers in the university eleven months’ salaries, stressing that the two states government pay subvention to the management from which workers are paid their dues.

He said, “I wished the institution becomes a Federal University if circumstances demand, I am of the view that it could herald a lasting solution to this crisis.

All the unions on campus were actually affected and our collective interest is to ensure that all stakeholders, including the Chancellor, intervene in the crisis, bring the two-state governors to a round table and chart a new course for the progress of the institution.

Ours is not to get involved in whose fault it is that we are in this situation but we believed if the report of the 2010 visitation panel had been implemented, we might not be in this situation.

Worker at the gathering were armed with placards bearing various inscriptions such as; “Soun Palace Not the Seat of LAUTECH Administration”, “LAUTECH is Not Ogbomoso’s Property”, “Oyo, Osun Government come to Roundtable Discuss Progress of LAUTECH”, Governor Oyetola Kindly save us from likely Xenophobic Attacks at Ogbomoso” among others.

vanguard