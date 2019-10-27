The Kwara State Deputy Governor, Mr Kayode Alabi, has again reiterated the government’s determination to clear all outstanding arrears of pension and gratuities owed pensioners in the state.

Alabi made this known on Sunday in Ilorin while speaking at the 45th-anniversary service of songs of the Main Glorious Choir, UMCA, Pake, with the theme: “Behold, the World is a Voyage.”

He noted that the present administration inherited backlog of gratuities and pensions since 2014, saying that those of 2014 and 2015 had been settled.

The deputy governor also pledged that the present administration would ensure prompt payment of salaries of civil servants in the state.

He added that the Gov. Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq-led government would clear all the arrears so as to make life meaningful for the senior citizens.

Alabi called on the people to always pray for the success of the present administration, adding that the governor had the intention of developing the state and taking it to greater heights.

He thanked the people of the state for their support to the government, pledged that everything possible would be done to make them happy.

The Permanent Royal Father of the Choir, the Olowu of Owu-Isin, Oba Gabriel Adewoye, congratulated the Gov. Abdulrazaq-led administration for its pragmatic approach to governance.

Adewoye prayed that God would use the governor to truly liberate the state.

The Guest Speaker, Rev. Joel Olaniyan, in his exhortation, called on people to preach the word to the lost souls.

Olaniyan challenged Christians, particularly choir members, to preach the word through music and use their talents positively to glorify God.

The chairman of the occasion, Prince Johnson Adediran, thanked the people for their support towards the success of the celebration.

