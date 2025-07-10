2027: We won’t vote for governor’s owing us pension arrears, gratuity –  S/ West pensioners

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP) in the southwest geo-political region has said that its members would not vote for governor’s who failed to cater for their welfare and well-being in the 2027 general elections.

It lamented the irregular payment of their members gratuities and pension arrears by state governors in the region.

The NUP zonal spokesperson, Dr. Olusegun Abatan, also expressed dismay over non payment of backlog of gratuity arrears of retirees by the Ondo State government.

Abatan said this in a communique issued after the South-West Zonal Council meeting of NUP, held in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

He said that the “NUP as a major stakeholder in the political arena of the country would not vote those that would not cater for welfare and well-being of pensioners during forthcoming elections in the country.

“It is not gratified to inform you that Ondo State, where people are saying that : “ Aiye ti datiwa”, we are having a different thing in Ondo State. As I speak to you, 2013 gratuities of retirees are the benchmark that are being paid by this government.

“ Pensioners that retired in 2013 are just getting their gratuities in Ondo State and i am talking of local government pensioners and for state pensioners, it is only 2016 pensioners that are just getting theirs.

“ This is not fair enough for those that have served the state meritoriously and for those who have one ailment or the other, government apparatus does not know that pensioners should get their dues as at when due.

“ We also appeal to the Ondo State Government led by Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa to look into this and before the end of this month, we want to hear good news,” he said.

Abatan enjoined pensioners that were using defunct Heritage Bank and as a result of that, they could not be paid their gratuities and pensions to exercise more patience, stating that the problem had been resolved and that they would be paid in the next few weeks.

He lauded Gov. Dayo Abiodun of Ogun State for releasing a sum of N8.8 billion as their gratuity arrears.

“ I want to seize this opportunity on behalf of the south-west pensioners appreciate Prince Dapo Abiodun, the Governor of Ogun State for what he did for pensioners in the last two months.

“ He paid N8.8 billion in the last two months as gratuity arrears to pensioners. And not only that, he also gave pilgrimage slots to some of pensioners,” he said.

The spokesperson noted that the NUP had seen a good change of disposition to pensioners’ welfare and well-being from the Ogun State governor.

He added that the Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde,had always stayed as the star governor in the heart of pensioners for his mindset to pensioners in the South-West by paying over N2 billion to pensioners as their gratuity arrears and pension every month in the state.

Abatan, however, expressed sadness towards the disposition of Gov. Abiodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State towards pensioners’ welfare and wellbeing, decrying the payment

According to him “It is, however, saddening that the Ekiti State governor has not been forthcoming in the payment of arrears of pension of our people.

“Ekiti State government has been a paltry of N100 million as gratuities of pensions and it is not regular.

Abatan said that the union felt disappointed at the registration of another union to cater for pensioners in Ekiti, describing such union as illegal and dead at arrival.

“ It’s the only NUP that is recognized by law and any other organisation is an aberration. It saddens us that the Ekiti State Government has registered an amorphous and illegal association in Ekiti called Pensioners Association of Nigeria ( PAN).

“ There is no other state that you can see this organization and it’s not backed by law and unfortunately this move has led to the state government not to pay NUP members their check up dues. These are dues paid by pensioners to their union.

“ So, we appeal to Governor Oyebanji to release the check-up dues of NUP, Ekiti State Council and unwind illegal association that the government has put in place.