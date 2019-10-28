I have no plan to dump PDP for APC – Suswam

Peter Duru – Makurdi

A former governor of Benue State, Gabriel Suswam, said at the weekend has no intention to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC) as being rumoured in several quarters.

The senator representing Benue North-East District made the clarification during the 57th birthday celebration of the State Chairman of the PDP, Sir John Ngbede, at the Methodist Church, North Bank, Makurdi.

He said the rumour was an indication that some desperate persons were making frantic efforts to create friction between him and Governor Samuel Ortom for ulterior motives.

The former Benue State governor assured that he would not succumb to such retrogressive tendencies.

“I do not intend to leave the PDP. The rumour was the handiwork of desperate persons. I have decided to join hands with Governor Ortom to take Benue to greater heights and there is no looking back.

“I will always support his programmes and policies and only advise him to avoid some pitfalls which I learnt from my experience as governor of the state.”

r Suswam further appealed to the people of the state to rally round the governor and help him to succeed in office, stressing that “he needs the support of everyone as a leader to deliver on his second term mandate.”

Governor Ortom on his part stressed that they had put the past behind them and decided that nothing would stop them from collectively working together in the interest of Benue people.