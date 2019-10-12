Gunmen allegedly attack group leader in Abia for leading protest

…Abia Government raises alarm

By Ugochukwu Alaribe – Umuahia

Unknown gunmen have attacked the leader of the women group who embarked on the protest over alleged bad roads in Aba, Abia state.

Ogbauta, who is the leader of Women for Change Initiative and Equity Organization, alleged that she was attacked by a five man gang at her business premises along Ikot Ekpene road area of the city.

She said that the assailants, who wielded a gun, broke into her shop and assaulted her and two members of her organisation.

Ogbauta, had last Tuesday, led a protest against alleged dilapidated road network in Aba where they gave Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu, 100 days ultimatum to fix the roads or risk a 10,000 women lockdown at the Abia Government House.

According to her, they damaged some of her goods and made away with an undisclosed amount of money.

“I was in the company of the leader of our group in Ugwunagbo LGA, Mrs Ifeyinwa Ananaba and Mrs Uloma Uzoma when the men attacked us. They assaulted us and left Mrs Uloma with several injuries on her chest, while we were severally thrown on the floor. They also video recorded the incident.”

She said the incident had been reported to the Police and urged the Commissioner of Police to unravel those behind the attack and bring them to book.

Ogbauta denied that her group was not working for nor receiving sponsorship from any political party, but are only concerned about good governance in the state.

“Our group is poised to demanding good governance, equity and inclusiveness from all level of government. We still stand on the declaration of our protest and demand that the state government should fix the roads in Aba or face a 10,000 women protest which will lock down the Abia Government House after 100 days. Even though we have been receiving diverse threats through calls and text messages, we will not relent,” she said.

Abia Government raises alarm

Abia State Government says it has uncovered plots by some opposition politicians to cause a riot in Umuahia and Aba with hired hoodlums to shoot at demonstrators and make it appear as if the government is behind the action.

In a statement by the Deputy Chief of Staff, Governor’s Office,Chief Ukpai Agwu, the government said; “We also wish to inform the public and security agencies in the state of another plot by the same opposition politicians to orchestrate a riot in Umuahia and Aba with hired hoodlums from another state engaged to shoot at demonstrators and then turn around to blame it on the state government.

These plans were perfected at a meeting held outside the state.”

