Xenophobia: S’Africans feeling impact of attacks on businesses, others – NICASA president

By Cynthia Alo & Kafayat Kokumo

The National President of the Nigerian Citizens Association in South Africa, NICASA, Mr. Frank Onyekwelu, has disclosed that South Africans are beginning to feel the economic impact of attacks on foreign-owned businesses, particularly those operated by Nigerians, as closures continue to affect local communities.

This is even as the NICASA President said that Nigerians living in South Africa are still facing xenophobic attacks despite efforts by authorities and community leaders to douse tensions.

Speaking during an interview on Sunrise Daily on Channels Television on Monday, Onyekwelu said many businesses owned by Nigerians and other African nationals have closed, affecting both local communities and the wider economy.

He said: “The reality is beginning to catch up with them. It’s one thing to demand that foreigners leave; it’s another to face the consequences afterwards.

“Many businesses have closed, and the impact is now affecting local communities.

“We’ve seen South Africans asking foreign business owners to return because they can no longer access affordable goods nearby. Many now have to travel long distances or shop at supermarkets instead.

“Businesses in many city centres have shut down, cash circulation has slowed, public transport operators have fewer passengers, and commercial activity has declined significantly.

“Many people are struggling to pay bills because they’ve stayed indoors and business has slowed. The businesses that closed have not been replaced.

“We’ve always asked this question: if you force foreigners out, who will provide the services they were offering?

“Now entire communities are feeling the effects, including South Africans who never supported these protests.”

He noted that complaints from Nigerians continue to reach the association daily through its provincial leaders across all nine provinces of South Africa.

‌According to him, although the protests that followed the June 30 deadline have reduced in intensity, demonstrators have continued to organise marches in some areas every Thursday and Saturday.

Speaking on the association’s engagement with communities, Onyekwelu said many protesters remain firm in their demand that all foreigners should leave South Africa, insisting they are fighting for jobs and the welfare of South Africans.

He added that the association is also monitoring discussions at the African Union and hopes the continental body will give the issue serious attention.

According to him, many Nigerians in South Africa have valid immigration documents, lawful employment and established businesses, making it unrealistic to expect them to abandon everything overnight.

On the response of the South African government, Onyekwelu said official statements often differ from realities on the ground, noting that incidents of violence, looting, extortion and attacks on foreign-owned businesses continue.

He argued that the absence of credible arrests and prosecutions of those leading the attacks has encouraged further violence.

“This is why I believe much of the agitation is politically motivated. Some politicians are campaigning for votes by appealing to public anger. Unfortunately, Nigerians have become collateral damage in that political process,” he said.

Onyekwelu also disclosed that many Nigerians have lost homes, businesses and years of investment after fleeing for safety, with some among the nearly 1,500 Nigerians evacuated from South Africa.

He revealed that the Nigerian Consulate in Johannesburg and the Nigerian High Commission in Pretoria have asked affected Nigerians to register their losses to enable the compilation of accurate records.

He cited the July 5 attack on a Nigerian-owned mechanic workshop, where more than 25 vehicles were destroyed by fire, as an example of the heavy losses suffered by victims.

According to him, NICASA is gathering evidence in the hope that the Nigerian government will engage the South African government diplomatically to secure compensation or support for affected Nigerians to rebuild their businesses and lives.

Onyekwelu, however, rejected reports suggesting there would be no compensation because properties owned by some Nigerians were allegedly linked to criminal proceeds.

“Nigerians are being unfairly judged because of the actions of a few individuals. An entire nationality should not be criminalised. Nationality is not criminality,” he noted.

Addressing the wider issue of hostility toward African migrants, Onyekwelu said Nigerians and other African nationals contribute significantly to South Africa’s economy through businesses and professional services.

He noted that Nigerians serve as doctors, lawyers, nurses, midwives, students and entrepreneurs, yet continue to be blamed for South Africa’s economic and social challenges.

He described the attacks as a form of Afrophobia, pointing out that foreigners from Europe and other Western countries are rarely targeted.

Onyekwelu called on the South African Parliament and government to address the country’s real challenges, including unemployment, poor service delivery and economic hardship, rather than blaming foreign nationals.

He added that improving governance, infrastructure and public services across African countries would help reduce migration-related tensions.