The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the affirmation of Adamawas State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri’s election by the state Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal, as a victory for democracy.

The party in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan in Abuja on Monday said it was a triumph of the will and aspiration of the people over “manipulative forces.”

Ologbondiyan said the PDP was not surprised that the tribunal, in affirming the mandate of the people, dismissed the entire petition against Fintiri’s election as lacking in merit.

The statement read: “Our party rejoices with the people of Adamawa State, who have been jubilant over the verdict, as it marks the consolidation of their aspiration for a purposeful, transparent and result-oriented government for greater cohesion, stability, and productivity in the state.

“Unarguably, Fintiri was elected because of his manifest patriotism and dedication to duty as already evinced in his zeal towards the development of the state, empowerment of the people as well as peaceful co-existence in the state.

“Already, Fintiri’s fervor towards the rapid development of the state in various sectors, including agriculture, infrastructure, education, health care, rural development, industrialization and other critical areas of life, stand him out as a leader devoted only to the good of the people.”

Ologbondiyan commended the judiciary for upholding justice. (NAN)

Vanguard