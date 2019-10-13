Edo Ex-lawmaker urges Obaseki to release constituency projects fund

By Alemma-Ozioruva Aliu – Benin City

A former member of the Edo State House of Assembly, Hon Anselm Agbabi yesterday called on Governor Godwin Obaseki to release funds for constituency projects to the state lawmakers.

He made the call at a Thanks Giving Service of the member of the Assembly representing Akoko-Edo Constituency II Emmanuel Agbaje, at Ososo, near Igarra, Akoko-Edo Local Government Area.

He said the call for the release of the fund became necessary for members of the constituents of the lawmakers to feel the impact of their representatives directly.

It would be recalled that Obaseki had during a private dinner for the lawmakers shortly after their election early this year stressed that his administration would no longer accept boreholes and toilets as constituency projects from members of the national and state assemblies.

But Agbabi said; “The truth be said, none release of these funds have made it almost impossible for their impact to be felt directly by members of their constituency.

“This is so because it is only through the projects executed by the lawmakers that their constituents understand that they are actually working for them.

He, however, said Agbaje has been a worthy representation of his people who would have done more if the constituency projects fund were to be released.

On his part, Agbaje who said his sojourn into politics was to improve on the living condition of his people, expressed regretted that for certain reason, he has not been able to achieve this according to his projection.

According to him, “Though I have done well for my people, I have not met with the projection that brought me into politics.

“In the politics of a Nigeria, who you know, who brought you and where you are from, goes a long way to determine your political survival or success, but it wasn’t so for me as I had only God.

“It was my reliance on God that saved me from almost losing my ticket in 2014 and 2018 when hope was almost lost, especially after winning the primaries overwhelmingly,” he said.

vanguard