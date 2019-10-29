Court remands guards for stealing employer’s concrete mixer, generator

A Karmo Grade I Area Court, Abuja, on Tuesday ordered that three security guards, who pleaded guilty to stealing their employer’s concrete mixer machine and generator set, value N850,000 be remanded in a correctional facility.

The police charged Danladi Sunday, Kelechi Ogbonna, and Stanley Paul who all work at Kwochasun Global Guard Idu, Abuja, with two counts of joint act and theft.

The judge, Alhaji Inuwa Maiwada, who gave the order, adjourned the case until Nov. 5, for sentencing.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Mrs Ijeoma Ukagha, told the court that the complainant, Otor Lazarus, who lives at House 2 L close, Mbora Estate Abuja, reported the incident at the Karmo Police Station on Oct.11.

Ukagha alleged that the defendants were attached to Rico Gabo Company Idu Yard, Abuja to Guard and secure the company’s property.

She alleged that the defendants confessed to selling the stolen items to one Abdullahi Gas, now at large.

The prosecutor said all efforts made by the police to recover the stolen items failed.

The offence, she said, contravened the provisions of sections 79 and 288 of the Penal Code.

