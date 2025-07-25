Court remands TikToker over fake news on Tinubu’s health

A Chief Magistrate Court in Abuja on Friday ordered the remand of a social media influencer, Ghali Isma’il, at the Keffi Correctional Centre for a viral video claiming President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was critically ill after being poisoned.

Isma’il, 29, from Jogana village in Gezawa Local Government Area of Kano State, was arrested by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) after he uploaded the fake video using the TikTok handle @bola_asiwaju.

He was arraigned on a two-count charge bordering on publication of false news with intent to cause public alarm and inciting disaffection against the government.

According to Count One, Isma’il allegedly “uploaded a video clip on his verified TikTok account, falsely claiming he had confirmed from official sources that President Tinubu was critically ill after being poisoned through his meal,” with the intent to disturb public peace. The offence is punishable under Section 418 of the Penal Code Act.

Count Two alleged that the video was intended to bring contempt and incite disaffection against the President, an offence punishable under Section 416 of the Penal Code Act.

Following arguments from both legal counsels, Magistrate Ekpeyong Iyang denied the defendant’s bail application and ordered his remand in Keffi Correctional Centre. The case was adjourned to August 19, 2025.

Isma’il’s arraignment comes in the wake of a wave of recent high-profile misinformation and incitement cases, including an apology issued by US-based journalism professor Farooq Kperogi, who falsely claimed late President Muhammadu Buhari had divorced his wife Aisha before his death.

Also, Simon Ekpa, a Biafran agitator, is currently being prosecuted in Finland for terrorism-related offences linked to his incendiary online posts. Meanwhile, detained separatist leader Nnamdi Kanu recently told a Nigerian federal court that his controversial broadcasts, linked to violent unrest, were merely jokes.