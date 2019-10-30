Court decline request to withdraw rape charges against accused

By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Magistrate Olusegun Ayilara of an Osogbo Magistrate Court on Wednesday refused to strike out charges against accused alleged to have defiled a 16-year-old girl (name withheld).

The duo of Adebayo Ayanwale, 21 and Adeleke Segun had been arraigned before the court on March 29, 2019, for allegedly defiling and indecent assault against the teenager.

The charge sheet disclosed that the accused committed the offences at 1, Ade Festus Street Jalayemi Osogbo and were remanded in prison before they were eventually given bail after spending a week in incarceration.

It added that the accused committed the alleged crimes on March 13, 2019.

At the resumption of the hearing on Wednesday, the father of the victim sought to discontinue the case, but Magistrate Ayilara turned down his request.

The father told the court that he was under intense pressure from community leaders, including landlords, royal father’s, who pleaded on behalf of the accused to settle the matter out of court.

Ayilara who was visibly upset berated those attempting to pressure the victim’s withdraw of the case, saying they were all conspiring to encourage the accused, as well as other, who might be nursing the ambition to commit similar act.

He insisted on ensuring that the trial takes its full course, adding that only the victim can stop the trial.

He then charged the victim’s father to allow the matter proceed, with a view to allowing justice to take its full course and the accused are found to be innocent, they would be freed.

The matter was then adjourned till December 13, 2019.

vanguard