Lagos evacuates Ago Palace Way refuse bins after Vanguard report

LAWMA

By Efe Onodjae

The Lagos State Government has evacuated roadside refuse bins along Ago Palace Way through the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), following a Vanguard report highlighting the waste situation along the busy road.

A visit by a Vanguard correspondent to the area on Monday, after the report, showed that the refuse bins had been evacuated, addressing concerns over waste accumulation and environmental sanitation.

The development comes amid efforts by the state government to strengthen waste management and improve sanitation across Lagos, where the growing volume of refuse generated continues to pose challenges.

Deputy Governor, Dr Kadri Hamzat, had recently attributed the increasing volume of waste generated in the state partly to its growing population.

Hamzat, who spoke during the monthly environmental sanitation exercise in Festac, Amuwo-Odofin Local Government Area, said the government planned to deploy an additional 220 compactor trucks to strengthen waste evacuation and complement the operations of Private Sector Participation (PSP) operators.

He also urged residents to patronise accredited PSP operators instead of cart pushers, warning that indiscriminate waste disposal could worsen environmental challenges.

The deputy governor stressed that maintaining a clean environment required the collective responsibility of residents, adding that sanitation should be a continuous practice rather than an activity restricted to monthly exercises.

The evacuation of the roadside refuse bins along Ago Palace Way underscores the importance of regular waste collection and proper disposal in preventing refuse from accumulating along roads and other public spaces.

Residents will, however, expect sustained evacuation to prevent a recurrence of the situation.