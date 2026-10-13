Enugu APC demands NDC apology over airport, secretariat incidents

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State has demanded an apology from the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) over its account of the incidents involving the party at Akanu Ibiam International Airport and its state secretariat at the weekend.

The APC accused the NDC of misrepresenting events for political gain, insisting that the opposition party should admit its mistakes and apologise to the people of Enugu State and Nigerians.

The demand followed a press conference addressed by the Enugu NDC Chairman, Emmanuel Chukwujekwu Nebo, who faulted aspects of the state government’s account of the incidents, as presented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, on Sunday.

The NDC maintained that it had planned a reception at the airport for its governorship candidate, Chinyeaka Ohaa, rather than the “Grand Statewide Campaign Flag-off” alleged by the state government.

The party also said it had notified relevant law enforcement agencies of its plans and made payments to the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

On the reported shooting at its state secretariat, the NDC said it was still verifying the final medical status of those allegedly injured.

However, the APC, through its state Publicity Secretary, Chief Uche Obute, insisted that the NDC owed the people an unreserved apology.

Obute questioned the opposition party’s account of the reported injuries, asking how it could observe a minute’s silence while still verifying the medical status of those allegedly injured.

“The question is: since the NDC was still verifying the final medical status of person or persons injured in their party fracas, how come they declared and observed a minute’s silence to mourn the living?” he asked.

Obute alleged that the incident reflected a pattern of internal disagreements within the Enugu NDC, which he claimed the party was attempting to blame on the APC for political advantage.

He further accused the NDC and its governorship candidate of prioritising political power over the peace and security of the state. The allegations were not independently established in the statement.

The APC spokesman also challenged the NDC’s claim that it had planned only an airport reception rather than a campaign rally.

Citing a screenshot of a Facebook post attributed to Ohaa, Obute said the promotional material described the event as a “Grand Statewide Campaign Flag-off 2026,” scheduled for Saturday, October 10, at Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, at 9 a.m.

The APC commended the administration of Governor Peter Mbah for what it described as its commitment to protecting the freedom and democratic rights of residents, irrespective of political affiliation.

Obute urged opposition parties in the state to focus on presenting their manifestoes and campaigning on their policy proposals rather than engaging in actions that could heighten political tension.

The NDC’s position on the incidents, as presented at its press conference, differed from the APC’s account, with the two parties offering contrasting explanations of the airport event and the reported violence at the party secretariat.