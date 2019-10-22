China telecom operators build 80,000 5G base stations in 4 months

Three China’s major telecom operators have been revealed to have built more than 80,000 5G base stations in four months.

The recorded first quarter of the year’s development was reported as a contributing action to the country’s mission to improve its infrastructure development of the super-fast wireless technology.

The telecom sector’s business volume expanded 23.9 per cent year on year during the January-September period, data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) showed, according to Xinhua report.





China’s smartphone makers are also accelerating the development of 5G handsets after the government greenlighted 5G commercial use in June.

Eighteen 5G smartphone varieties were rolled out during the period, and some 787,000 5G handsets were shipped, according to an MIIT research institute.

Vanguard News Nigeria.