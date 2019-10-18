Breaking: Kogi deputy governor, Simon Achuba, impeached

Kogi State House of Assembly has impeached the deputy governor of the state, Simon Achuba.

House majority leader informed journalists of the impeachment on Friday.

Achuba had accused the governor of the state, Yahaya Bello, of being after his life.

He alleged that Bello had sent gunmen to kill him, adding that the governor had withheld the payment of his allowances amounting to N800 million.

Before the impeachment process began, Achuba was suspended from the All Progressives Congress (APC) for alleged anti-party activities before, during and after the 2019 general elections.

He had tried to block his impeachment at the State High Court, Lokoja after legislators hinged the petition for his impeachment on three grounds of criminal indulgence, financial misappropriation and non-performance.

They also claimed that the allegations, actions and utterances of the deputy governor amounted to gross misconduct.

