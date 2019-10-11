Army rescues six abducted students in Kaduna

Troops of Operation Thunder Strike have rescued six kidnapped students of Government Day Secondary School, Gwagwada in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The students were abducted on their way to school on Thursday morning.

The Deputy Director of Public Relations, 1 Division Nigeria Army, Kaduna, Col. Ezindu Idimah, disclosed this in Kaduna.

Idimah also revealed that three motor boys were rescued while four suspected bandits were neutralised by the troops.

He said: “The Troops who were on routine patrol in the general area received information from a reliable source that some bandits terrorizing the Abuja-Kaduna highway have waylaid some students on their way to school and abducted them.

“Troops immediately swung into action and gave the bandits a hot chase.

“On sighting the troops, the bandits engaged them in a firefight but had to surrender to the superior firepower of the troops.

“Following the firefight, one of the bandits was neutralized while the rest scampered into different directions of the forest with gunshot wounds.”

He said all the students abducted by the bandits were rescued safely and reunited with their families.

Idimah added that one AK47 rifle with seven rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition and a pump-action gun with 10 cartridges were recovered by the troops.

According to him, the troops are currently combing the entire forest in search of the bandits. (NAN)

