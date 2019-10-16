Breaking News
Translate

APC appeals Tambuwal’s victory at tribunal

On 4:14 pmIn Newsby

Adakole Auke – Sokoto

The All Progressive Congress (APC) and its governorship candidate in Sokoto State, Ahmed Aliyu, have filed an appeal against the verdict of the state governorship election petitions tribunal which upheld the victory of Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal in the March 9 election.

Obaseki: You don't deserve a second term, you failed us —Edo APC group
All Progressive Congress

APC and Aliyu had said shortly after the judgement the penultimate week that they would seek further legal steps to reclaim their mandate.

A member of the APC legal team in Sokoto, Barr. Bashir Jodi, who confirmed that they have filed an appeal before the Court of Appeal, said the initial judgement was not satisfactory to them.

Jodi said: “The candidate of the All Progressives Congress ( APC), during the 2019 gubernatorial elections in the state, Alhaji Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto and his party, on Wednesday, filed a Notice of Appeal at the Gubernatorial Elections Petitions Tribunal, which sat in Sokoto.

He insisted that the dismissal of the APC petitions by the tribunal was worth contesting.

 

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.