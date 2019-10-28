Samuel Oyadongha – Yenagoa

THE abducted Amananawei of Tarakiri clan in Southern Ijaw local government area of Bayelsa State, King George Agbabou Week, has been released after 25 days in captivity.

The monarch is the father of the state Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Prince Doodei Week.

According to a family source, the royal father was set free late Sunday night by his captors, who dropped him at the riverside town of Amassoma in the Southern Ijaw council area of the state and disappeared into the creeks.

Though it has not been confirmed if any ransom was paid before he was set free, the monarch was said to be undergoing medical checkup at an undisclosed hospital due to his poor health and exposure to the weather elements at the time of filing this report.

The son of the monarch, Prince Week confirmed the release of his father on his Facebook page.

“Finally, my role model, man who thought me things, including courage, fear of God, love, perseverance, respect, humility, how to say no or yes where it’s the right time to say, and above all, prays for me, is back home after 25 days of incarceration by adversarial elements. To God be glory,” he posted.

