9ice, Teni to headline JAC Abeokuta 10km Race

By Juliet Ebirim

Organisers of the JAC Motors Abeokuta 10km Race, Nilayo Sports Management have announced singers, 9ice and Teni as headliners for the forthcoming race in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The race-themed “Run your Best” which is slated for November 2nd, 2019 would be spiced by performances from the musical artistes at the finish line concert in front of the ancient Ake Palace, Abeokuta.

The JAC Motors Abeokuta 10km Race Expo would also take place between 28th October to 1st November at the Moshood Abiola International Stadium, Kuto, Abeokuta.

The Expo would feature side attractions including Marathon Kit Pick up, Product Exhibition, Health talks, free medical check ups and many more.

Nilayo Sports started series of training for volunteers on friday, 25th of October, while a technical training would be rounded up on the 1st of November.

Bukola Olopade, the Managing Director of Nilayo Sports disclosed that “the race will create a better lifestyle and introduce an experience that is second to none”. The Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS) and International Athletics Association Federation (IAAF) certified race will hold on November 2nd, 2019.

Running one of the top sports management outfits in the country- Nilayo Sports Management company, the sports administrator has a career littered with many accomplishments in the Sports sector.

The Race which starts off at Iyana Oloke would end at the Palace of the Alake of Egbaland.

