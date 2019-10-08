2020 Bill: Senate presents MTEF 16 point recommendations 

The Nigerian Senate House on Tuesday as it prepares to receive the 2020 Appropriations Bill from President Muhammadu Buhari presented the 16 point recommendations contained in the 2020-2022 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF).

The MTEF was passed last week by the House after only four days on debating on it. This according to the House is “a record time”.

The proceeding tweet update reads;

“Recall that the Senate last week passed the MTEF on a record time of four days and recommended 16 provisions on which the 2020 Appropriations Bill should be hinged.

“1. Following intensive engagement with NNPC and relevant information obtained during the session, the Committee recommended the adoption of 2.18mbpd as daily production output in 2020. In view of a concerted effort by NNPC and security agencies the menaces of oil theft and vandalization, the 2.18mbpd would be realizable. 2. The Committee recommended the adoption of $57/barrel as the crude oil benchmark price for the fiscal year 2020.

“3. The revenue target of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) of N942.6 billion for 2020 should be increased to N1.5 trillion, as a result of the performance of NSC in last 9 months with three months still outstanding.

“4. The NCS revenue as at September stood at N1 trillion against the budget figure of N969. 8 billion for the year 2019. The Joint Committee commended the NCS for exceeding the targeted revenue despite the global economic challenges and closure of the Nigerian borders.

“5. The sum of N557.4 billion from the revenue increment of NCS is used to reduce borrowing by N200 billion and increase capital expenditure thereby reducing the budget deficit from N1.7 trillion to N1.5 trillion and also raising total capital to MDA by N357 billion, from N1.01 trillion to N1.367 trillion.

“6. The exchange rate of N305/$ should be maintained for economic stability. While more work should be done by the Hon. Min. of Finance and all economic advisers and her team on improving the economic growth by increasing the GDP and reducing the inflation rate to a single digit.

“7. The saving on income accruing from the increase of the benchmark amounting to N172 billion which represent the Federal Government portion of the $2 added to the benchmark be used to pay salaries and emolument of the proposed 30,000 new employees.

“8. Proper investigation is carried out on the e-collection stamp duties domicile with Central Bank of Nigeria for the past years so as to show probity, accountability and of course increase the revenue base of the country.

“9. Immediate amendment of the National Assembly Act on Production Sharing Contracts (PSC) with lOCs. Proper investigation is carried out on NNPC so as to ascertain the actual cost associated with the Joint Venture agreements.

“10. More government-owned enterprises budget be added to the nation’s budget to ensure proper checks and balances among government agencies.

“11. Debt Management Office (DMO) should put more efforts and strategies in managing foreign and local debts.

“12. Total estimated expenditure of the Federal Government should be increased from N10.002 trillion to N10,729.4 trillion.

“13. National Assembly should expedite action on the passage of the finance bill which will be brought along with the National Budget into Law for easy implementation of the 2020 budget, most especially in the area of VAT.

“14. The Committee calls for an urgent review/amendment to the FRA Act and the various Laws of the revenue-generating agencies to align with current realities.

“15. The Committee recommended earmarking one per cent of the Consolidated Revenue Fund to finance the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund to be classified as Statutory Transfer.

“16. The Committee recommended the adoption of N1.5 trillion as the amount for new borrowing as a result of the reduction of N200 billion which was sourced from the increase of revenue target of the NCS.”

Vanguard News Nigeria.