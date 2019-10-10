10 year old girl dies after anal sex in Aba

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

A 16 years old boy identified as Paul Ikwecheghi, has allegedly killed a 10-year-old girl after having anal sex with her.

Vanguard gathered that the deceased who hails from Nkporo, in Ohafia council area, was said to have been taken away from her residence at No. 51 Emeonye Street by the suspect who defiled her.

She was paralyzed after the incident and was receiving medical attention at an undisclosed hospital until she died. However, she identified Paul as the culprit leading to his arrest by the Police.

A resident of the area said, “We discovered Paul took the little girl fro her parents’ residence to the place he perpetrated that act.

“I learnt he consumes tramadol. After the incident, the girl became paralyzed and identified Paul as the culprit. The family took her to the hospital while the Police arrested Paul.

“The little girl was wept until she died on Wednesday while receiving medical attention at the hospital. The damage done to her anus was too much. Paul is still with the police and I don’t know if there’s anything going on that case because no one has heard about it.”

Contacted, Commissioner of Police, Abia State, Mr Ene Okon who confirmed the incident, explained that the reported of the death of the victim has taken the case from rape to murder. He vowed that Police would ensure that justice is never done on the matter.

“The case was transferred to state CID last week, but if the victim has died as Information is saying, I’ll now intimate the CID that the girl has eventually died and that will turn the case to murder and will be investigated as a murder.

“So, since the information is now that the girl is dead, it will now be treated as murder. Trust us that justice will be done.”

Vanguard