Xenophobia: PMAN urges FG to take action without delay

The Performing Musicians Employers’ Association of Nigeria (PMAN) has called on the Federal Government of Nigeria to take  necessary actions against the recurring killings of Nigerians in South Africa by the country’s nationals.

PMAN  said this xenophobic act should be condemned outright and stopped  before the situation deteriorated.

The PMAN President, Casmir Obi, popularly known as “Voombastic Uncle P’’ made the call in an interview with  the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday  in Lagos.

Obi also appealed to Nigerians to  be calm down, adding that “two wrongs can never make a right’’.

“South Africans should know their history. They should stop killing Nigerians in their country. Nigeria paid in money, blood and efforts  to help rid South Africa of apartheid.”

He said that several performing musicians  from Nigeria took the fight  against Apartheud so personal that  they were singing freedom songs for South Africa and its people.

“Renowned musicians like  the late Sunny Okoson, Ras Kimono, Majek Fashek, Fela Olanikulapo Kuti, Orits Williki,  the Mandators among others used their songs to fight apartheid.

” Those efforts contributed , eventually, contributed to the freedom that  South Africa as a country is enjoying today.

“Why do you choose to pay us back by killing our people in your country?
Remember the hundreds of South African students who ran to Nigeria for refuge.”

He also said that Nigeria spearheaded the fight against  segregation against the black race in Apartheid South Africa  when the UN and America did nothing.

“Nigeria took the fight very personal because of her Afro-centric Foreign Policy.

“The South  African Government can help solve this problem by ensuring this history is taught in  their schools.

“Remember the jubilation and public holiday in Nigeria the day Nelson  Mandela was freed. We felt Africa had  finally won.

“We are wondering, whether this was the same country that  Mandela fought and suffered for.

“The inaction of the South African  Government is helping to its most of her nationals to  institutionalise xenophobia as a policy in that country,” Obi said.

NAN reports that some nationals of South Africa killed Nigerians in South Africa as well as destroyed their investments.

Also, some youths in parts of the country embarked on reprisal attacks on some South African investments.

The Federal Government had recalled its High Commissioner to South Africa and cancelled its participation  in the ongoing World Economic  Forum  for Africa  in Cape Town. (NAN)

