TRCN warns teachers against fake portals, invalid certificates

The Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) has warned teachers, school owners and prospective applicants against falling victim to fraudulent portals and individuals posing as agents of the council.

‎The Registrar/Chief Executive of TRCN, Dr Ronke Soyombo, gave the warning in a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday, following reports of individuals and groups allegedly using the council’s name, logo and identity to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

‎Soyombo said TRCN had not authorised any agent, consultant, third party or staff member to collect money or process registration, certification, licensing, employment or promotion outside its approved procedures and official channels.

‎She said the council’s official website, www.trcn.gov.ng, remained its only approved online platform for information on its programmes and services.

‎“The Council does not own or operate any other portal other than our official website: www.trcn.gov.ng,” she said.

‎The registrar urged teachers and other stakeholders to be wary of social media posts, WhatsApp messages, emails and websites purporting to offer access to TRCN registration, Professional Qualifying Examination (PQE), certification and other services.

‎She also cautioned members of the public against making payments into personal bank accounts, stressing that the council did not collect payments through such channels.

‎According to her, certificates and licences obtained through unofficial processes will not be recognised by the council.

‎“Certificates and licences issued outside our official process are FAKE, INVALID and NOT RECOGNISED by the Council,” she said.

‎Soyombo advised Nigerians who had already made payments to suspected fraudsters or received suspicious calls, messages or payment requests in the name of TRCN to report such incidents to security agencies and notify the council through its official communication channels.

‎She said the council had directed its legal advisers and relevant law enforcement agencies to investigate and prosecute persons found impersonating TRCN or defrauding members of the public.

‎“Such fraudulent acts constitute criminal offences and will be dealt with in accordance with the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” she said.

‎The registrar urged teachers, school owners and other stakeholders to verify information through the council’s official channels before making payments or taking action on any purported TRCN service.

‎She reiterated the council’s commitment to protecting the integrity of teacher registration, certification and licensing processes in the country. (NAN)

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