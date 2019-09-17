Dirisu Yakubu – Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) boasted on Tuesday that it would emerge victorious in the November 16 governorship elections in Bayelsa and Kogi States..

The PDP spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, said in a statement that members of the party have nothing to fear as reconciliatory efforts undertaken by the party after the governorship primary elections in the two states are yielding immense results, thus strengthening its structures and formation as one big, united and formidable family.

Ologbondiyan added that the party grassroots structures have been activated in the two states ahead of the polls.

The statement read, “The PDP assures that it is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that all aggrieved members are appeased so that our party faces the elections as a family.

‘”The party commends the understanding and the spirit of sportsmanship being exhibited by critical stakeholders in the two states as well as their commitment towards the success of the party at the elections.

“The PDP notes that it has already galvanized all segments of the voting population across the two states, which are known strongholds of the party.”