We plan to write Buhari over worsening insecurity – Oil workers

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

These were the words of leaders of Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG and their Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, PENGASSAN, counterpart, Tuesday when they hinted that they would write President Muhammadu Buhari over the worsening insecurity in the country as it affects oil workers, families and relatives, among other Nigerians.

On the platform of NUPENGASSAN, they said they were disturbed with the massive impacts and effects of the state of insecurity and various crimes in the country on the overall profile and image of Nigeria in the global landscape.

Briefing on behalf of the two unions, President of PENGASSAN Ndukaku Ohaeri, alongside NUPENG President, Prince Williams Akporeha, and other leaders of the two unions, “We are utterly saddened by the apparent loss of control over the activities of bandits in all sections of the country. Every daily headline (locally and globally) is replete with gory stories of killings, kidnapping, ritualism, cultism, human trafficking, rape and all sorts.

“We are deeply dumbfounded by the boldness and brazen manner that these bandits carry out their nefarious activities ranging from intimidation, bombings, suicide attacks, killing of security agents,unarmed innocent people, burning of Police stations, kidnapping, raping of school girls and women to mention a but a few.

“Sadly, these nefarious acts have put Nigeria amongst the ignoble terrorist countries of the world, with serious implications for the much desired national development and growth. Frankly speaking, no Nation can make any serious progress when lives of people (citizens and foreigners) are constantly in danger.”

He however, noted that “it would be uncharitable for us to ignore the patriotism, dedication, commitment and resilience of some of our gallant security operatives in the Military, Department of State Services, DSS, Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, Immigration, Customs so far, in making effort to curtail the upsurge and onslaught of Boko Haram insurgency, banditry, militancy, kidnapping as well as activities of separatists and armed militias, among others.

“For us as concerned relevant stakeholders, it has become necessary and expedient for us at a time like this to alert the federal government of the grave dangers that the current situation is posing on the image of our country and the multiplying impacts on the livelihood of the citizenry.

“We therefore use this veritable medium to make a clarion call on the government and those saddled with the responsibility of securing lives and properties to rise to the occasion by stemming the tide of insecurity and other emerging crimes in order to protect and stabilize our overall socio-economic and political interests.

“As responsible and responsive organizations, NUPENG and PENGASSAN will not keep silent and watch the nation be turned into a banana republic. Our members continue to live in fear as the mostly targeted group by these bandits. Nevertheless, we would not renege in doing our best to support the Government as we are aware that the success and prosperity of Nigeria is a collective responsibility but the Government of the day is hereby reminded that the buck stops on its table.

Vanguard