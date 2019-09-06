We are not recruiting, SUBEB warns job seekers

By Adesina Wahab

The Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB, has warned job seekers not to fall victims of fraudsters, saying it is not yet recruiting staff.

The Board therefore warned people to be wary of individuals going about to extort people under the guise that they would help them secure jobs in SUBEB.

The Chairman, Oyo SUBEB, Dr Nureni Adeniran, who stated in Ibadan, said many people had contacted him and those close to him on the purported recruitment.

According to him, parents, guardians and potential job seekers should be careful so as not to fall into the hands of unscrupulous elements that were poised to dupe them in the guise of selling employment forms and assisting in getting jobs.

“Oyo State Government’s attention has been drawn to activities of syndicates extorting money from unsuspecting members of the public under the guise of recruitment in the teaching services of the state. Please disregard such information, as it is false and misleading.

“We are using this medium to call on the general public, especially parents, guardians as well as our young job seekers not to fall victims of these fraudsters.”

He further said that while efforts were ongoing to track and apprehend the fraudsters, he called on members of the public not to fall victim of their antics under the guise of public recruitment as the current administration was not recruiting.

Adeniran said the necessary media of relating with the public would be used whenever there would be need for recruitment.

“The general public should note that Oyo SUBEB has not begun any form of recruitment exercise. It is pertinent to say that Oyo SUBEB or the state government is currently not recruiting. Therefore, the information is targeted at deceiving unsuspecting members of the public.

“We would be transparent in our operations and make any recruitment exercise known to the public, through legitimate means whenever the state will be recruiting.

“Oyo State Government will announce this when the time comes, we would be transparent in our operations and make any recruitment exercise known to the public through legitimate means,” he added.

Vanguard