Police confiscate fake €8,900 in Ibadan, arrest 6

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The Police Command in Oyo has arrested six suspected fake currency dealers and recovered 89 pieces of counterfeit 100 euro notes valued at 8,900 euros (N14.15 million) in Ibadan.

The ​‌‍‍‍‍⁠⁠‌‍‌‌⁠‍⁠⁠​‌​command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Ayanlade Olayinka, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Ibadan.

Olayinka said the suspects were allegedly linked to the possession, circulation and production of counterfeit euro currency.

He said the arrest followed a successful township patrol conducted by operatives of the command on Tuesday at about 7:30 p.m. around Labo-Wesley area.

According to him, the operatives intercepted three men travelling on a motorcycle during the patrol.

“A search conducted on them led to the recovery of 89 pieces of suspected counterfeit 100 euro notes, totalling 8,900 euros.

“The circumstances surrounding the involvement of each suspect are being subjected to further investigation,” he said.

Olayinka said the suspects confessed to the crime during investigation and led operatives to the location where the suspected counterfeit currency was allegedly purchased.

He said a forensic sweep of the premises resulted in the recovery of exhibits suspected to have been used in producing the counterfeit notes.

The police spokesperson added that additional three suspects, including the alleged producer of the counterfeit currency, were also arrested.

“The suspects are currently in police custody and cooperating with the investigation. They will be charged to court after conclusion of investigation,” he said.

Olayinka said the state Commissioner of Police, CP Abimbola Olugbenga, commended the operatives for their vigilance and professionalism.

(NAN)