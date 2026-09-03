Police debunks viral September 18 training date for 2026 recruits

Nigeria Police

ABUJA — The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has debunked a viral notice directing successful applicants in the 2026 constable recruitment exercise to report for training on September 18, describing the information as false, fake and unauthorised.

The Force Public Relations Department, in a statement, said the purported training notice did not emanate from the Nigeria Police Force and should be disregarded by all applicants.

The police warned that fraudsters were using fake recruitment and training messages circulating on social media to deceive and defraud unsuspecting Nigerians.

The Force urged shortlisted applicants to await official announcements on the commencement of training through the Police Service Commission (PSC) and the verified communication channels of the Nigeria Police Force.

The NPF also advised applicants not to pay money to anyone claiming to have the ability to secure recruitment or training slots for them.

The police further urged members of the public to verify recruitment and training-related information from official sources before acting on or sharing such messages.

The Force reiterated that applicants should:

Ignore the purported September 18, 2026 training date.

Avoid making payments to individuals promising recruitment or training slots.

Rely only on official information from the Nigeria Police Force and the PSC.

Verify all recruitment and training announcements before sharing them.