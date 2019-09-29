Breaking News
Updated: Siasia’s mother regains freedom

The mother of Nigeria’s former player and coach, Samson Siasia who was kidnapped for more than 10 weeks has finally regained her freedom from abductors.

Mrs Ogere Siasia (middle)

The mother, Mrs Ogere Siasia according to news coming in this morning has finally regained her freedom and this is the second time she is experiencing such ordeal.

Recall Vanguard reported that she was held in captive along with two others since they were kidnapped in Bayelsa, southern Nigeria.

Mrs Ogere release was reported to have been facilitated by an APC governorship aspirant in Bayelsa, David Lyon.

David Lyon (Left) and Samson Siasia (Right).

Siasia speaking while she was still in captive said; “For someone who is unwell to be held against her will is not only callous but heartbreaking and sad.

“So I can only keep appealing to these guys to please let my mother go. I would like for the government or whoever is capable to help me bring my mother back.”

The joy of the Nigerian football legend is presumed would be no bound considering this development.

