The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has congratulated Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun on his victory at the state governorship elections petition tribunal, urging him to be magnanimous in victory.

The congratulatory message was contained in a statement issued on Saturday in Abeokuta by Mr Azeez Adeyemi, the National Public Relations Officer of the association.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the tribunal had, on Saturday, dismissed the petition of the candidate of Allied People’s Movement (APM), Adekunle Akinlade, challenging Abiodun’s victory in the March 9 election.

Adeyemi noted that the victory would avail the governor the opportunity to face the business of governance and fulfil his electioneering promises to the people of the state.

While calling on the governor to be magnanimous in victory and embrace other aggrieved parties, he urged him to focus on how to develop the state and bring dividends of democracy to the people.

“We will like to reiterate that every facet of life is an opportunity given by God to fulfil a purpose, in accordance with the expectations of our Creator and we pray that you will never disappoint the people.

“As you serve the people of Ogun State, we, however, appeal that our constituency, as youths and students, should not be left behind,” he said.

Adeyemi called on politicians not to use the tribunal judgment to heat up the polity, saying that they should rather support the governor for the betterment of the state and its people.

