There’s strength and unity in diversity…

By Kenny Okotie

Only recently, when the first batch of 187 Nigerian returnees from South Africa, as a result of the Xenophobic attacks in that country returned to their fatherland – Nigeria, there was something spectacular about the unity and oneness of this country that I carefully observed which also drew tears from my eyes.

The Chairman of Air Peace Airline, Allen Onyema, out of Patriotism, extreme loyalty and dedication to this country put Air Peace Aircraft on motion to evacuate those willing Nigerians in South African homewards. This “big hearted” Nigerian must be highly commended and appreciated for this magnanimous stride. He did it for free and nobody paid him a dime. He said he put together over N280 million in order to bring these people back. What a sacrifice! what a love for our fatherland!!.

What touched me most was this paragraph culled from Vanguard Newspaper, Friday September 13, page 41 Onyema said, “When I Stepped inside the aircraft to welcome them, they mobbed me and started singing the Nigerian National Anthem, there was nobody there singing about Separation, they felt proud to be Nigerians, they rose in unison, that drew tears from me”.

There is strength and unity in diversity. The Supreme God that put us together with diverse cultural heritage, tribes, tongues and religion is not an ordinary god. He is infact, a master planner who sees the end from the very beginning. He calls forth those things that were as though they be not. Imagine another scenario, when our National team, the Super Eagles are engaged in a football tourney with another country, moreso, probably when we are winning, you will see palpable joy in the atmosphere and the utmost feelings of being proud to be a Nigerian.

Those who have money at that moment in time and are in a bar would declare “booze” for everybody. That is the Nigerian spirit. It’s so amazing. So what has suddenly come over us that we are no longer our brother’s keepers. Why don’t and can’t we seek means to strengthen this unique bond that binds us all as Nigerians irrespective of being in the North, South, East or West. I have often said without times and number that no human being is completely useless.

There is always the good and the bad sides of every individual no matter how thorough that person might seem. What is important is to know the weakness of such an individual. Whether PDP or APC or any other party for that matter is totally irrelevant and inconsequential. We should work with any person. Be it any tribe and religion, it doesn’t really matter.

The euphoria that more ministers at the federal level or commissioners at the state level all come from a particular geo political zone or Local Government shouldn’t be “a big deal after all”. It’s myopic in thinking to suggest otherwise. As long as those appointed serve the common good of the people/ masses should be okay. For example, when Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan was in the saddle of the rulership of this country, his programmes tilted to favour the Northern parts of the country more than the south.

So what happened? Did he win the 2015 general election? When late Abiola contested for the most allegedly acclaimed free and fair elections in 1993, he picked his running mate from the Muslim North. He being a Muslim was voted for throughout the nooks and crannies of this Nation. At that time, nobody thought of his Muslim/Muslim ticket. So in effect, what I am trying to lay credence to is that no matter the political party in power be it at the Federal, State or Local Government level, the occupier of that office must be supported by all, bearing in mind his or her strength and weaknesses. If this advice is in sync with the majority of our elites, then Nigeria and her future would be a better place to live in.

Who can categorically say the major difference(s) between one political party or the other? Because there is no or minimal difference, that is probably why our politicians cross carpet from one political party to the other effortlessly. The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs to mention but a few in this dispensation, Senator Godswill Akpabio did remarkably well during his tenure in Akwa Ibom State as a PDP Governor. So many transformational initiatives were introduced and completed. Today, he is in the APC. Do you have a problem with that? It will be foolhardy to have one because what obtains in advanced countries of the world might be different from what obtains here in Nigeria. We must at all times understand the peculiarities of our diverse cultural backgrounds and religion as Nigerians and must be careful and mindful of the things we import from abroad.

Nigeria is a great country irrespective of who is in the helm or saddle of affairs both Federal, State or Local Government levels. God in His infinite mercies has blessed this country tremendously. Is God a liar? and made a mistake? NEVER AND NEVER!! Our leaders at these various state should indulge mostly in those things that inevitably bind us as a people rather than divide us.

This holistic truth should be passed on to their followers who inevitably look up to them for direction and guidance. We are one big indivisible country. Let us eulogize in our diversity and have utmost respect for one another’s religion.

The gentry of patriotic Nigerians like the Allen Onyema, Dangote, Femi Otedola, Tony Elumelu, Jim Ovia, Mike Adenuga and so, so many others performing one form of philanthropy or the other need the prayers and encouragement of every right thinking Nigerians.

