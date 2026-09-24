Crude oil imports at Lagos ports decline 38.6%

By Godwin Oritse

Crude oil imports through Lagos Ports declined by 38.6 percent in September 2026, with a total of 1,470,109 metric tonnes imported during the month, compared to 2,392,354 metric tonnes recorded in the preceding month of August.

The Lagos import chat, revealed this on Tuesday, meaning that the remaining eight days of the month may change the position.

However, according to the Shipping Position obtained from the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), petroleum products and other commodities accounted for significant import volumes during the period under review.

Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol, recorded the highest volume among the petroleum products listed, with 526,500 metric tonnes imported.

This was followed by Aviation Turbine Fuel (JET A1), which recorded 167,000 metric tonnes, while Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), commonly known as diesel, stood at 82,500 metric tonnes. Meanwhile, bulk wheat imports amounted to 173,483 metric tonnes.

The figures indicate varying import volumes across key petroleum products and other major commodities during the period.

However, the data under review does not include crude oil imports through the Lekki Deep Sea Port, and therefore does not represent the total volume of crude oil imported into the country during the period.