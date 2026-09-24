US judge orders White House reinstate access to CNN, MS NOW, Politico

The CNN booth on “Pebble Beach” is seen empty at the White House in Washington, DC, on September 19, 2026. Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP.

A US federal judge ordered Thursday the Trump administration to immediately reinstate White House access for CNN, MS NOW and Politico, after their reporters were banned from the premises.

Judge Timothy Kelly found that the revocation of press passes “likely violated their constitutional due process rights”, according to the ruling.

Vanguard News