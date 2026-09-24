FGN allots N6.69 bn for September savings bond

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

The Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN), through the Debt Management Office (DMO), said it allotted a total of N6.69 billion to domestic investors for the September 2026 FGN Savings Bond, FGNSB .

DMO disclosed this yesterday in the FGNSB results for the review period.

The total allotment was across two tranches; 2-year savings bond with a 14.12 percent interest rate per annum and a 3-year savings bond with a 15.12 percent interest rate per annum.

A sum of N1.282 billion was alloted for the 2-year bond which attracted 1,690 bids.

The FGN alloted N5.407 billion for the 3-year savings bond with 3,209 bids making the total bids 4,899.

The 2-year and 3-year savings bond were offered on September 7-11, 2026 with their maturity date slated for September 16, 2028 and September 16, 2029, respectively.

The settlement date for allotments was September 16, 2026.

The result showed that coupon returns are to be distributed quarterly with payments scheduled for December 16, March 16, June 16, and September 16 each year until full maturity.