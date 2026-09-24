Pastors, imams involved in financial crimes – EFCC

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The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Mr Ola Olukoyede, has expressed concern over the involvement of some religious figures in financial crimes in the country.

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Olukoyede said this on Wednesday at the 2026 Second Council Meeting of the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC) in Abuja, with the theme, “Shared Sacred Flourishing in Nigeria.”

The EFCC chairman noted that pastors, imams, bishops, sheikhs and other religious leaders were among persons investigated, prosecuted and convicted for such offences.

He added that the commission’s case files contained numerous suspects identified by religious titles, with some already convicted and serving prison sentences.

“So many case files, pastor, imam indicted for financial crimes. And some of them are even badly convicted, and they are in jail,” Olukoyede said.

He observed that despite their convictions and imprisonment, some of the individuals continued to be addressed by their religious titles.

“And while in jail, they still refer to them as pastor and imam,” he said.

Olukoyede therefore advocated a review of the manner in which religious titles were conferred on individuals, saying titles should not become a shield against accountability.

“I advocated for a review of the titles we give to men of God. Maybe, if it is possible for us to remove those titles, pastor and imam.

“If it is possible for us to remove that title: pastor, Imam, bishop, sheik. And you know what? I have my case files full of these titles,” he said.

The EFCC chairman said the development required serious reflection on the qualities that should define a genuine man of God.

“So, it is something for us to really think about. Maybe, we are just to recognise them as men of God,” he said.

According to him, genuine spirituality should be demonstrated through conduct and integrity rather than outward appearance or self-acclaimed religious status.

“Because the spirit of God is by their fruits, not their appearance. Not what we call ourselves. It is by the fruits,” Olukoyede said.

He recounted an incident involving a suspect who was brought to the EFCC for investigation and demanded to meet him because of the religious titles he claimed.

“Somebody was brought in for investigation. And he demanded to see me… As he entered, he said, I am reverend, doctor, bishop,” he narrated.

Olukoyede said he disregarded the titles and concentrated on the allegation against the suspect, stressing that religious identity could not override the law.

He warned that nobody would be protected from prosecution merely because of his or her religious status or position.

“So, if you think you’re a Christian or you’re a pastor here, and you commit financial crime, I will be your enemy. I won’t be your friend,” he declared.

The EFCC chairman said he was honoured to participate in the NIREC meeting because of the importance of the theme, “Shared Sacred Flourishing in Nigeria.”

He noted that NIREC was established in recognition of Nigeria’s religious diversity and the need to ensure that such diversity did not become a source of division.

“We are a deeply religious people. Our churches and mosques are full,” Olukoyede said.

He, however, challenged Nigerians to consider whether the depth of their religious commitment was sufficiently reflected in the integrity of public and economic life.

“Yet, we must have the courage to ask ourselves, has the depth of our religious profession been sufficiently reflected in the integrity of our public and economic life?” he asked.

Olukoyede stressed that financial crime had no religion or ethnicity, noting that both Christians and Muslims were affected whenever public resources were stolen or misappropriated.

He said religious leaders had a critical role to play in changing attitudes toward corruption because their influence extended beyond places of worship.

The EFCC chairman recalled what he described as disturbing discoveries from investigations into a pilgrimage board during his time as Chief of Staff and Secretary, saying almost 75 per cent of funds meant for pilgrims had allegedly been stolen.

He said religious institutions had an extraordinary responsibility in preventing corruption because faith communities could shape character and promote honesty.

“While EFCC can investigate conduct and prosecute fraud, faith communities can influence character and cultivate honesty to prevent crime,” he said.

Olukoyede also criticised worship centres that celebrated unexplained wealth, questioning the message conveyed when religious institutions honoured wealthy individuals without examining the sources of their wealth.

“A public servant says he has built a mosque that is worth more than his earnings in the next 500 years. And you go there to dedicate it. You are dedicating the process of crime,” he said.

He urged religious communities not to provide moral shelter for corruption, stressing that neither religious, ethnic nor charitable considerations should be used to legitimise or cleanse proceeds allegedly obtained through the suffering of others.

Vanguard News