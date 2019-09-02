Tedprime launches call for application for 2020 global diamond challenge in Nigeria

The country partners’ organizations – TedPrime Hub and House of Diamond Community Initiative of the Horn Entrepreneurship/University of Delaware’s Diamond Challenge in United States has again launched its call for application for the interested schools in Nigeria for the 2020 edition.

Offering $100,000 in awards, The Diamond Challenge provides a unique opportunity for teens around the globe to learn about entrepreneurship while putting their ideas into action. Created by University of Delaware Horn Entrepreneurship in 2012, the Diamond Challenge is backed by academic grounding in state-of-the-art entrepreneurship education methodologies.

While delivering her keynote briefings, Rachel Strauss the programme Coordinator at the University of Delaware said students within 13-18 age range would have Pitch site events for the 2020 season in 7 states in US and other 21 countries including Nigeria to produce global semifinalists at the Diamond Challenge Summit holding at the University of Delaware, United States in April 2020.

Speaking at the flag off in Nigeria, Odeogbola Ayodele, the Co-founder and the Global Partnership Lead for TedPrime Hub expresses his delight on the Diamond Challenge framework as one of the top initiatives that advance the strategy of improving young people of Nigeria and the rest of the world as global citizens “This is the era of globalization and Diamond Challenge for schools globally has positioned itself to be a rallying point in the attainment of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 17 – Partnership for Sustainability and TedPrime Hub and Support Initiative is proud to be part or history again in Nigeria.

On her part, The Programme Manager, House of Diamond Community Initiative, Mrs. Comfort Georgia Amanyi expressed the expectations of the two organizations on presenting Nigerian youths at the world stage competition. Mrs. Amanyi described Diamond Challenge as an impactful programme that encourages creativity, critical thinking and develops entrepreneurial tendency among teenagers in secondary school.

Accordingly, she added that Diamond Challenge offers practical approach to entrepreneurship education in Nigeria and will put Nigerian teenagers in Secondary schools at the same pedestal with high school students in other parts of the world. “Diamond Challenge is a great complement to our Teen Entrepreneurship Programme (TEP) and we are super excited to be part of this great experience in the history of education” she said.

20 Finalists/Teams shall be shortlisted to attend the pitch event in both Ogun and Kaduna State where Nigeria’s teams for the two categories shall be selected to represent the country through a judging process at the 2020 Horn’s Entrepreneurship Summit in University of Delaware in United States.

Interested school/independent teams are to sign up at https://diamondchallenge.org to submit their Business or Social Innovation Concepts and ideas on or before 8th January, 2020 at 11:59pm EST.

For further enquires, interested teams are to contact info@tedprimehub.org or houseofdiamondinitiative@gmail.com

Vanguard