Stop claiming rights on highways, FRSC advises motorists

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ifo, Ogun, on Tuesday, advised motorists against claiming rights on the highway to ensure the safety of lives and property during the ’ember’ months.

Mr Joshua Ibitomi, the Ifo Unit Commander, gave this advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota.

Ibitomi noted that the advice became necessary because only the living could actually claim rights on the roads.

He said there was the need for motorists to consider other road users; to ensure sanity and reduce accidents on the highways during these months.

According to the official, the corps will be collaborating with the police to apprehend the drivers of vehicles without functional lights at night during the last four months of the year.

The unit commander noted that a special patrol team had been put in place in the area to arrest vehicles without the speed limit device.

Ibitomi said that these activities would ensure sanity and reduce accidents in the area.

“The FRSC has also extended safety campaigns to Churches, Mosques and motor parks to enlighten them on the importance of safety”.

He advised motorists to adhere strictly to simple traffic rules and regulations in order to eradicate the notion that the ’ember’ months are evil months. (NAN)

Vanguard