Road construction: Enugu govt orders contractor to stop work

By Chinedu Adonu

Enugu State government has ordered the contractor handling the controversial New Anglican road and Aku road, in Nsukka local government area to stop work.

The order was made following public outcry over the poor quality of job done by the contractor handling the job which prompted Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to visit the site for inspection.

The Governor who was accompanied by the Permanent Secretary and a team of engineers from the State Ministry of Works and Infrastructure inspected ongoing roads construction in Nsukka Urban.

“The governor and the team of engineers visited the construction sites at the New Anglican Road and Obechara Junction-Bishop Shanahan section of Aku Road, Nsukka.

“After the inspection, the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure not satisfied with the job directed the construction company, FEROTEX handling the two projects to stop work immediately.

“The order is to enable the Ministry and Stakeholders of Amaeze Ani and Amaokpo Echara communities in Nsukka, meet and proffer solution for the flood routing/outflows from the catchment areas.

Thereafter, the affected two road projects, which have not been rehabilitated for decades, will be re-designed to address the identified challenges to serve the public better”.

Some stakeholders from the area expressing joy over the development commended governor Ugwuanyi for responding promptly to recent alarm raised about the poor execution of the projects.

“They appealed to the government to take a step further to revoke the contract and hand it over to a more competent contractor with better experience and expertise.

Vanguard