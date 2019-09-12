Redeemer’s University produces 21 first class graduates

The Redeemer’s University, Ede, Osun, on Thursday at the 11th Convocation ceremony for the 2018/19 academic year, awarded 21 graduates with First Class honours.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Anthony Akinlo, in his address, said that the institution was graduating 301 students, out of which 21 bagged first class honours.

Akinlo gave the breakdown of the Faculties/Colleges distribution of the graduates to include: 62 from Humanities, 169 from Management and Social Sciences and 70 from Natural Sciences.

He said that 91 made Second Class Upper, 131 made Second Class Lower, while 58 fell into the Third Class and Pass categories.

The vice-chancellor said that in addition, 11 other graduates were equally awarded Bachelor of Arts in Christian Religious Studies, while 18 others were awarded Diploma in Religious Studies.

Akinlo said the best graduating student for the academic year was Miss Mary Dosumu of the Accounting Programme, with a CGPA of 4.88.

He said the institution, in line with its policy, would offer best graduating student automatic position of Graduate Assistantship in addition to full scholarship for her postgraduate programmes tenable in the institution.

He said 43 postgraduate degrees, comprising 13 Postgraduate Diploma, 27 MSc/MA and MBA and three PhDs were also awarded by the institution.

Akinlo recalled that the graduates took their oath of matriculation in November 2015, saying that they were told then, that they would be graduating in September 2019.

According to him, to the glory of God, it is happening today.

The General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, in his goodwill message, congratulated the graduates, urging them to engage their heads and hands as they proceed into the bigger world.

Adeboye was represented by the institution’s Board of Trustees (BoT) Acting Chairman, Idowu Iluyomade.

Iluyomade said the university’s desire and effort to produce Godly professionals in the work place of life informed the emphasis of producing them as entrepreneurs or employers of labour rather than being employees.

He urged the graduates to be committed to God, hard work and excellence, saying that soon, they would become good reference point with God supporting and rewarding them bountifully. (NAN)

Vanguard