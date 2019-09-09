Premier League 2019-20 Top Contenders

The latest season of the Premier League has officially begun, and more than the players and clubs, it is the fans who are most happy about it. Every new season brings with it’s a host of emotions. There is hope, but also a sense of uncertainty after transfers and new additions in the teams. Surprisingly, the transfer window this year was a lacklustre event. While there were some interesting shifts, nothing major took place that can change the game in the coming months.

What makes the Premier League such an important competition in the annual football calendar is the fact that it is famous not just in England, but across the world. In Nigeria, not only does every football enthusiast has his or her favourite team, but the Premier League is an excellent opportunity to earn from the game for those who indulge in sports betting.

Sports betting does require a little bit of research, and setting up wagers on the Premier League at this stage can prove to be extremely lucrative. Pundits already have their football predictions out, and bookmakers are releasing early odds for customers to get back into the groove. While it is a good idea to place bets on individual games, selecting a few for the overall winner right now is also recommended. Here are the top contenders who are likely to lead the Premier League this year.

Manchester City

It’s impossible right now to talk about European club football and not take Manchester City into account. The team has been phenomenal the past few years, and as back-to-back Premier League champions, they are the top contender to win this year. It will be interesting to see if they can score a hattrick, and that itself is a boost that will keep them going full throttle ahead. Bookies have complete faith in Manchester City with odds of 8/15. Punters should pick this up as early as possible before the odds change after the team’s first few games.

Liverpool

Having won the European Champion’s League by defeating Tottenham in the finals, Liverpool will be starting the Premier League on a high. The bookmakers have taken note of their play and placed the club at 11/4 odds. When betting on Liverpool, one should also not forget that they have Mo Salah on their side. He has won the Golden Boot in the Premier League for the last couple of years. Moreover, he continues to be among the most dynamic and dominating players in the League.

Arsenal

Arsenal has gone ahead and further made efforts to strengthen their defence during the offseason by picking up David Luiz and Kieran Tierney. Bookmakers have the club on 50/1 odds to win the trophy at present. This will most likely change if they perform well in their first few games. Although the chances of Arsenal winning the Premier League this year are a little bleak, the team is confident enough to reach the top five, and punters should be aiming at that bet right now.

